Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.