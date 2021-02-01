Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.