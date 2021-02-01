Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.59 Million

Analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report sales of $623.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630.90 million and the lowest is $616.27 million. Cimpress reported sales of $597.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.36. 3,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

