Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021

Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.34). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,947. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

