Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.93 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $431.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.88 million and the lowest is $430.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $419.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

