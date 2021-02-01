Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $17.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $501.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

