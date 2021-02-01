Brokerages Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce $17.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. LiveXLive Media posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year sales of $63.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $104.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.81 on Monday. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

