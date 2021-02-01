Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,168. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

