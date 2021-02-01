Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.81. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Navient by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.