Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $362.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.70 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $391.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR stock traded up $15.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $283.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.16 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

