Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.11. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $379,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SBOW opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.