Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $15.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.86 billion and the lowest is $14.82 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $20.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $75.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.41 billion to $99.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.97. 6,868,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,188. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

