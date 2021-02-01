Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) PT at C$235.09

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$235.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) stock opened at C$237.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.41. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$241.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$209.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$508.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$523.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

