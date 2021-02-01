Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT at $65.00

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. 271,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.45). Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.