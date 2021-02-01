Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $77.33

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

