Brokerages Set Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price at $20.86

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $416.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

