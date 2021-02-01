Brokerages Set Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Target Price at $21.33

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBNC. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,495 shares of company stock worth $65,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

