Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.