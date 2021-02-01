Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $16.44

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 44,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,768. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

