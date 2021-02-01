Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $109.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 268,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

