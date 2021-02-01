Brokers Offer Predictions for Abiomed, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $348.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.89. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $244,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 85.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 91.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.