Brokers Offer Predictions for Chemed Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $517.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.03. Chemed has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chemed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,506,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Chemed by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,989,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.