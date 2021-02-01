Brokers Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.20.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

NYSE PII opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.