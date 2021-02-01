Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. G.Research analyst S. Comery expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

EGBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

