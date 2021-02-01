Brokers Set Expectations for MiX Telematics Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

