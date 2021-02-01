Bryant R. Riley Purchases 6,791 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.71 per share, with a total value of $330,789.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,326,697.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,672 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $79,888.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

