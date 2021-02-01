BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,826 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

