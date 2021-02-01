BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,193 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.