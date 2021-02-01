BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $37.49 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

