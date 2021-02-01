BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

