BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

