BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.