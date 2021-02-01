BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,414 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 47.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 46.8% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 195,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 125.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $991.89 million, a PE ratio of 274.80 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.