BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,059 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

