Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 3.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

