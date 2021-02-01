Burger Swap Price Up 49.9% Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,198,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,823,167 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.