Burst Market Cap Tops $7.15 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Burst has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $22,842.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,351,868 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

