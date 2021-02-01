Burst Price Up 58.1% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $18,813.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,417,388 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.