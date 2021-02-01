CACI International Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.94 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $14.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

NYSE CACI opened at $241.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth $121,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

