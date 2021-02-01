Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CRNCY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.