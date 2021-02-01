Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $163.67 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

