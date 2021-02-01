Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $279.76 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.