Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 204.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,127,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

