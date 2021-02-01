Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $106.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $7,317,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 572,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,555,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

