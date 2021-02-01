Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

