Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 21,545 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 82.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $47.59 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

