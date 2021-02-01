Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after buying an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

