Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $249,955.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $11,053. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,137. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

