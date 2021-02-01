Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 309,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

