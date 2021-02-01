Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.41.

Calix stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $36.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

